The Amazon One app is available for both iOS and Android devices

Amazon's new app lets you register for palm-recognition service remotely

By Akash Pandey 12:53 pm Mar 29, 202412:53 pm

What's the story Amazon has launched a new application, Amazon One, that allows users to register for its palm recognition service remotely. Until now, customers needed to physically visit a location to register. The Amazon One app will use your smartphone's camera to capture an image of the palm print, which is then used to create an account. Once signed up, users can make payments simply by presenting their hand, eliminating the need for cash, cards, or even a smartphone.

The service utilizes generative AI for palm recognition

The technology behind Amazon One employs generative AI to analyze the vein pattern in a user's palm. This data is converted into a "unique numerical, vector representation" that can be recognized by scanning machines at various retail locations. To start using the app, users need to input a payment method and upload an ID photo for age verification purposes.

Amazon One is accepted at various locations

Various retail locations accept Amazon One. Once users register their palm print with this service, they gain unrestricted access to all nationwide grocery stores of Whole Foods Market, an American multinational supermarket chain owned by Amazon itself. The app is also accepted at select Panera Bread locations, certain airports, stadiums, and convenience stores. The technology also has multiple uses beyond payments. It serves as an age verification tool and allows entry into concerts and sporting events without tickets, promoting convenience.

User privacy and security

Despite the convenience of the app, there are privacy concerns as palm prints cannot be changed like passwords. However, Amazon assures that all uploaded palm images are "encrypted and sent to a secure Amazon One domain" in the Amazon Web Service cloud. The company also states that the app includes additional layers of spoof detection, preventing palm images from being saved or downloaded onto the phone itself.