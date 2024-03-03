Next Article

Google Drive can now load videos much faster

By Akash Pandey 10:07 pm Mar 03, 202410:07 pm

What's the story Google Drive is stepping up its video playback game by incorporating Dynamic Adaptive Streaming over HTTP (DASH) transcodes. This feature will enable adaptive bitrate playback depending on network quality, leading to faster "join times" and less re-buffering for playback. Announced on Workspace blog, DASH transcodes will be applied to new videos uploaded to Drive, and Google aims to update existing videos by year's end.

More benefits

Improved search filters for mobile apps

Besides DASH transcodes, Drive is rolling out improved search filters for Android and iOS. Initially spotted in October 2023 under flags, the web version received these filters in November. The filters are now being introduced to mobile devices, starting with iOS, while Android support is labeled "coming soon." Google hasn't given a specific timeline for the Android release but assured an update when ready.

Filter options

New filters include Type, People, and Modified

Once available, users can access three filters by tapping the search bar in Drive's mobile app: Type, People, and Modified. The People tab shows files from recent contacts, while Type and Modified filter search results based on file type and recency. These filters are available to Workspace customers and individuals with personal Google accounts, making it simpler to find specific files within cloud-based storage.