WhatsApp introduces passkey feature for iOS beta testers

By Akash Pandey 08:58 pm Mar 03, 202408:58 pm

What's the story WhatsApp is introducing a passkey feature to boost security and convenience for its users. It provides an extra layer of protection and ease when accessing accounts. Currently available to select beta testers using the WhatsApp beta for iOS 24.4.10.78 update from the TestFlight app, this new addition follows the recent launch of a feature enabling users to access their channel reports.

How to configure and use it

Users can set up a passkey for their WhatsApp account, which is optional and can be enabled based on personal preferences. Once set up, the passkey is automatically saved to the iCloud Keychain. This allows users to log into WhatsApp using their phone's passcode or biometric authentication instead of the usual six-digit code. Users can also revoke access at any time through the app settings.

Benefits of enabling passkey feature

By enabling the passkey feature, users benefit from increased security and convenience through an alternative authentication method. This eliminates the need for a six-digit code each time users access their accounts, streamlining the login process and saving time and effort. The feature aligns with modern authentication techniques, enhancing user-friendliness and intuitiveness, ultimately improving the overall user experience.

Compatibility and rollout plan

Compatible with the WhatsApp beta for iOS 24.4.10.78 update, it will be rolled out to more beta testers in the coming weeks. Android beta testers previously received this feature with the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.20.4 update.