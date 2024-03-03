Next Article

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G to feature air gesture controls

By Akash Pandey 06:57 pm Mar 03, 202406:57 pm

What's the story Realme's upcoming mid-range phone, the Narzo 70 Pro 5G, is set to hit the Indian market this month. As revealed in an official teaser, the device will boast an innovative Creative Air Gesture feature. This cutting-edge trick enables users to control certain phone functions without physically touching the device, making it perfect for situations when hands are wet, dirty, or busy with other tasks.

Convenience

Gesture types and third-party app support

Realme has disclosed that the Narzo 70 Pro 5G will support over 10 gesture types, and these gesture controls will extend to third-party apps as well. For example, in video-related apps, users can use their thumb to "Like" a video or make an "OK" gesture to add a video to their favorites list. This added functionality aims to improve user experience and provide smooth interaction with various applications.

Specifications

Additional highlights and launch details

The Narzo 70 Pro 5G will also feature a 50MP Sony IMX890 camera with OIS, a centered punch-hole display, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a circular camera island. Realme has revealed that the device will have 65% fewer pre-installed apps compared to other Realme smartphones. The company is expected to announce the launch date for the Narzo 70 Pro 5G on Wednesday (March 6) at the Realme 12+ 5G and Realme 12 5G launch event in India.