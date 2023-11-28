Leak reveals Nubia Z60 Ultra's key specifications

Leak reveals Nubia Z60 Ultra's key specifications

By Sanjana Shankar 06:49 pm Nov 28, 2023

The Z60 series smartphones are tipped to debut in China next month

The buzz is building around Nubia's upcoming Z60 Ultra smartphone. It is part of Nubia's Z60 series, which also features a standard Z60 and a foldable model. Tipster Digital Chat Station has spilled the beans on the Ultra model's key specifications, including the display. The Z60 series smartphones are tipped to debut in China in December, with the global launch to follow later.

Display and chipset details

The Z60 Ultra is said to boast a flat AMOLED panel with a 1.5K resolution, similar to its predecessor, the Z50 Ultra. Under the hood, it will pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, as confirmed by a GeekBench listing. The listing also revealed the handset will come with 12GB of RAM. Powering the Z60 Ultra will be a massive 6,000mAh battery, with support for 80W wired fast charging. The handset will run on Android 14-based MyOS UI.

Triple rear camera setup

As for the rear camera setup, the Z60 Ultra is expected to sport a triple-lens array housed in a rectangular island. The primary snapper will be a 50MP camera with a 1/1.56-inch sensor size, joined by a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 1/1.55-inch sensor. There will be a 64MP telephoto camera with a 1/2-inch sensor size. A previous leak suggested that the phone will feature an under-display selfie camera with a 35mm lens and Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) support.