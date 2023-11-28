Sony launches INZONE H5 gaming headset in India: Check features

You can flip up the microphone to mute it

Sony teamed up with esports team Fnatic to launch the INZONE H5 wireless gaming headset. Following its global debut last month, the device has now arrived in India. Priced at Rs. 15,990, it will be available from November 30, through Sony retail outlets, major electronic stores, the ShopatSC portal, and other e-commerce websites in the country. Buyers can choose from Black and White color options.

INZONE H5 offers comfortable over-the-ear fit

The INZONE H5 offers a comfortable fit, ensuring usage for extended gaming sessions. Weighing only 260g, with soft-fit ear pads and low-pressure design, it is perfect for long hours of PC gameplay. It packs 40mm audio drivers to deliver dynamic audio with rich highs and powerful lows. Furthermore, users can customize audio and mic settings with precision controls. This gaming headset boasts AI-based noise reduction, a bi-directional microphone, and a low-latency 2.4GHz wireless connection via a USB dongle.

The headset supports 360-degree spatial audio

The INZONE H5 comes with precision-engineered 360 Spatial Sound for 3D sound positioning, enhancing your gaming advantage. The headset supports up to 28 hours of cable-free gaming. With the single-sided (detachable) 1.5m cable, you can enjoy unlimited hours of playback.