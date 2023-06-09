Technology

How Sony's upcoming WF-1000XM5 TWS earbuds will differ from WF-1000XM4

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 09, 2023, 02:02 pm 2 min read

The WF-1000XM5 earbuds will likely support DSEE, Hi-Res wireless audio, and wear detection.

Sony's next-generation flagship set of wireless earbuds, dubbed WF-1000XM5, is expected to launch very soon. While the brand is yet to confirm the date, renders and specifications of the earbuds have surfaced online. Courtesy of WinFuture, we now know what the TWS earphones will look like and what they will offer. Here's how they will differ from the existing WF-1000XM4 TWS earbuds.

Sony continues to expand its 'WF' series—the popular range of Bluetooth earbuds—as a smaller alternative to the large 'WH' line-up of over-ear headphones.

The upcoming WF-1000XM5 will succeed the critically acclaimed WF-1000XM4 noise-canceling earbuds that have been available for a while now.

With the latest generation of TWS wearable, Sony seems to be focusing significantly on improving the wearing comfort and fast-charging ability.

New earbuds show offer a better fit

Sony seems to have simplified the design of the WF-1000XM5 earbuds. Going by the leaked renders, they look smaller than their predecessors. They are likely to be more comfortable and should provide water resistance too. The earphones will be available in Black and Silver color options. They will have a mix of glossy and matte finish to set them apart from other WF earbuds.

The earbuds will be much lighter

The WF-1000XM5 earbuds will have a more angled design and re-worked ear tips should provide a better fit than the WF-1000XM4. They will offer touch controls for music, taking calls, and more. The earphones will have improved voice pickup, ANC/Transparency modes, 360 Reality Audio, and multi-point connectivity support. Each new earbud will be noticeably lighter (5.9g v/s 7.3g) than WF-1000XM4.

They will support slightly better fast charging

The WF-1000XM5 earbuds will provide a total listening time of 24 hours with ANC on, akin to the WF-1000XM4. The charging-cum-carry case will feature an LED indicator. It will have a Type-C port and Qi wireless charging support. The earphones will get improved fast charging, delivering one hour of usage with a three-minute charge. In contrast, WF-1000XM4 earphones need five minutes of charging.

The earbuds will be introduced in India too

Looking at Sony's track record, the WF-1000XM5 earbuds will also be released in India. Their official price and availability details will be revealed at the time of launch. For reference, the WF-1000XM4 earphones were introduced at Rs. 19,990.