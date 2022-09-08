Technology

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) v/s Sony WF-1000XM4: Which is better?

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 08, 2022, 01:29 pm 3 min read

The carry case of both the earbuds supports wireless charging

Apple's AirPods Pro (2nd generation) is largely similar to the popular AirPods Pro but with new touch control for volume adjustment, an H2 chipset, 2x better noise cancellation, and an Adaptive Transparency mode. It takes on Sony WF-1000XM4 earphones which are touted by many as the best truly wireless earbuds money can buy. So, which one is better? Let's find out.

Design Both earbuds offer IPX4 water resistance

The AirPods Pro (2nd generation) retains its predecessor's design with an in-ear fit, swappable silicone tips, and stems on the side with new touch control for volume adjustment. It comes in a single, glossy white shade. The Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds have a stemless, in-ear design, a larger surface area for touch controls, and foam-based ear tips. They come in Silver and Black colors.

Internals The Sony earbuds offer more audio-focused features

The AirPods Pro (2nd generation) houses an H2 chipset. It features 2x better Active Noise Cancellation than its predecessor, personalized Spatial Audio, and Adaptive Transparency mode. The earbuds offer six hours of playtime. The Sony WF-1000XM4 is fueled by a V1 processor and supports Hi-Res Audio, 360 Reality Audio, DSEE Extreme, Dolby Atmos, ANC, and Spatial Audio. It lasts eight hours per charge.

Connectivity The AirPods Pro (2nd generation) features Bluetooth 5.3

The AirPods Pro (2nd generation) houses a high-excursion Apple audio driver with a high dynamic range amplifier. It supports Bluetooth 5.3, AAC codec, and multi-point connectivity with compatible Apple products. The Sony WF-1000XM4 packs a 6mm driver unit in each earbud, along with a high-compliance diaphragm. It lacks multi-point connectivity but includes Bluetooth 5.2 LE Audio with support for SBC, AAC, and LDAC codecs.

Carry case What about the charging cases?

The charging case for the AirPods Pro (2nd generation) supports precision finding via the U1 chipset, a Lightning connector for charging, and a speaker at the bottom. It offers 30 hours of listening time. Sony WF-1000XM4's case also has a compact design. It has a Type-C cable port for wired charging and provides nearly 23 hours of additional charge. Both cases support wireless charging.

Verdict Which one should you buy?

The AirPods Pro (2nd generation) is priced at Rs. 26,900 and offers a range of upgrades over the previous generation model. If you are in Apple ecosystem, AirPods Pro should be your pick. If you are an Android user, get the Sony WF-1000XM4 earphones. They offer great noise cancellation and sound quality. On Amazon, you can buy them for Rs. 20,000 or even less.