Apple iOS 16 to come with walkie-talkie capabilities, eSIM transfer

Written by Athik Saleh Jun 10, 2022, 06:03 pm 2 min read

iOS 16's walkie-talkie API is called 'Push to Talk' (Photo credit: Apple)

Apple had announced its new operating system for iPhones, the iOS 16, with several new features at the Worldwide Developer Conference 2022 earlier this week. Now, a report from 9to5Mac has suggested that iOS 16 will have multiple APIs, including one that enables walkie-talkie capabilities for third-party apps. The OS will also allow users to transfer eSIM between iPhones via Bluetooth, according to MacRumors.

Why does this story matter?

Apple's iOS 16 is set to arrive this fall with several new features, including a revamped Lock Screen with widgets, improved Messages app, and Apple Pay Later. But that's not all.

The new API that enables the walkie-talkie feature for third-party apps will enable rapid communication.

At the same time, the eSIM transfer will rid us of the hassles of changing SIMs.

Walkie-talkie 'Push to Talk' API enables walkie-talkie for third-party apps

The walkie-talkie feature for third-party apps in iPhones will be enabled by a new API called 'Push to Talk.' The API allows developers to add a walkie-talkie to their iOS apps. With this, audio messages can be sent and played in real time with the tap of a button. The feature can be accessed even from the background.

Information Walkie-talkie feature will be available for individual and group conversations

The walkie-talkie communication, along with the app icon and the person communicating, will appear at the top of the screen. Users can either reply in real time with audio or leave the conversation. The feature will be available for individual and group conversations.

eSIM iPhones should be close to each other for eSIM transfer

iOS 16 will allow users to transfer their eSIM between iPhones with the help of Bluetooth. The feature will be under Settings menu. It will show an option to transfer the eSIM and the associated phone number from another iPhone. For this feature to work, the other iPhone should be nearby, unlocked, Bluetooth enabled, and it should also run iOS 16.

Information eSIM transfer has to be supported by the carrier

The e-SIM transfer is available in multiple countries, including the US and UK. The feature's availability will depend on whether the carrier supports it or not. Since iOS 16 was recently announced and is in its beta stage, carrier support is limited right now.