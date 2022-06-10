Technology

You can now try shoes in AR via Amazon app

Written by Athik Saleh Jun 10, 2022, 05:32 pm 2 min read

Customers can even take pictures of their virtual try-on and share it on social media (Photo credit: Amazon)

E-commerce behemoth Amazon has decided to tap into the burgeoning augmented reality-powered fashion. The company has introduced a new feature called 'Virtual Try-On for Shoes' in its iOS app. The feature will let users virtually try on shoes using their smartphone's camera. The AR try-on is only available in US and Canada initially and includes brands such as Adidas, Reebok, Puma, and more.

Context Why does this story matter?

Augmented Reality in fashion is changing the way brands engage with their customers. Apart from providing an immersive experience, AR also increases buyers' confidence in the product.

At the same time, it also increases revenue for companies, as the sense of ownership deepens when a customer experiences the product.

Amazon aims to tap into this potential with its AR-powered virtual shoe try-on.

Feature Virtual try-on can be accessed by pointing camera at feet

Amazon's in-app 'Virtual Try-On for Shoes' can be accessed by customers by tapping on the "Virtual Try-On" button below the product image. If the style is supported, customers will be able to see how a variety of shoes will look on them from multiple angles by simply pointing the camera at their feet. Notably, the tool can't be used to determine the shoe size.

Information Customers can share pictures of their virtual try-on

Customers can use the virtual shoe try-on on a multitude of styles across brands. By tapping the 'Share' button, shoppers can snap a picture of their try-on attempt. They can either save the image or even share it on social media.

Past efforts Amazon had launched a virtual makeup try-on in 2019

The AR-powered shoe try-on isn't Amazon's first foray into virtual fashion. In 2019, the company had rolled out a virtual makeup try-on in partnership with L'Oreal. In April, as part of an update to its Made for You custom clothing service, Amazon had introduced a feature that rendered shirts on an avatar that represented the customer's body. However, it wasn't based on AR.

Official words 'Amazon Fashion's goal is to create innovative experiences'

About the AR-powered shoe try-on, Muge Erdirik Dogan, president of Amazon Fashion said, "Amazon Fashion's goal is to create innovative experiences that make shopping for fashion online easier and more delightful for customers." "We're excited to introduce Virtual Try-On for Shoes, so customers can virtually try on thousands of styles from brands they know and love at their convenience, wherever they are," he added.