Black Shark 5 series launched globally: Check features and price

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 10, 2022, 04:03 pm 2 min read

Black Shark 5 Pro comes with an anti-gravity dual VC Liquid Cooling system (Photo credit: Black Shark)

Black Shark has introduced its 5 series of gaming smartphones, namely 5 and 5 Pro, in the global market. The handsets are backed by Snapdragon 870 and 8 Gen 1 chipsets, respectively, and boast industry-leading 120W fast-charging. The Back Shark 5 starts at $549 (nearly Rs. 42,700) while the 5 Pro bears a starting price tag of $799 (roughly Rs. 62,200).

Why does this story matter?

The demand for gaming smartphones is increasing, and Xiaomi-backed Black Shark is aiming to outperform competitors such as ASUS and Nubia.

The Black Shark 5 series had made its debut in China back in March. Now, it has been launched globally, but without the mid-tier RS model.

The line-up aims to attract mobile gamers with its futuristic design, impressive hardware, and cutting-edge features.

Design and display The smartphones offer a 720Hz touch sampling rate

The Black Shark 5 and 5 Pro have a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, thin bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear panel, they house a triple camera setup, paired with an LED flash. The devices sport a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 144Hz, a 720Hz touch sampling rate, and 1300-nits of peak brightness.

Cameras The Pro model bears a 108MP main camera

The Black Shark 5 houses a triple rear camera module comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary camera, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. The 5 Pro gets a 108MP (f/1.8) main camera, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) tele-macro snapper. On the front, both the devices have a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Internals The devices support 120W fast-charging

The Black Shark 5 is backed by a Snapdragon 870 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The 5 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, mated with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handsets boot Android 12-based JoyUI 13 and pack a 4,650mAh battery with 120W fast-charging.

Information Black Shark 5 and 5 Pro: Pricing

The Black Shark 5 costs $549 (nearly Rs. 42,700) and $649 (roughly Rs. 50,500) for its 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB configurations, respectively. The 5 Pro ranges between $799-999 (around Rs. 62,200-77,700) for its three configurations.