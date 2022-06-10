Technology

Top features coming to WhatsApp in 2022

Written by Athik Saleh Jun 10, 2022, 02:52 pm 3 min read

Whatsapp is gearing up to roll out an 'edit message' feature (Photo credit: AP)

WhatsApp, the world's most popular instant messaging app, is constantly evolving to maintain its top spot in the competitive space. The company is always adding new features to enhance the user experience. In 2022 itself, it rolled out several new features, including emoji reactions, communities, and improved voice messages, among others. Now, let's take a look at some of the upcoming WhatsApp features.

Context Why does this story matter?

WhatsApp has been at the top of its game for a long time. Even with tough competitors such as Telegram and Signal, the Meta-owned company has continued to reign supreme.

It is the importance WhatsApp gives to user experience and user demands that keeps it in the lead.

This year is no different, as the company plans to roll out several new features.

Edit message WhatsApp will let users edit sent messages

One of the most talked-about upcoming WhatsApp features is the ability to edit already sent messages. The feature, which is in testing, will let users correct typos or wrong information even after sending a message. According to WaBetaInfo, we will see the new 'edit' button in action soon. WhatsApp is unlikely to show edit history.

Groups Users will be soon able to exit groups discreetly

This year alone, WhatsApp has added two new features to its groups: more participants and the ability to share bigger files. The messaging platform is reportedly working on a Group Polling feature, which will enable members to participate in polls. Another feature in the pipeline is the ability to exit groups discreetly. Only group admins will be notified of the member's exit.

Business WhatsApp Business users can now see more author information

WhatsApp Business beta users on Android and iOS have received a feature that lets them see the information of an outgoing message from their account, including the device from which the message was sent. This feature will be useful if there is more than one device linked to the account. A new 'Order' shortcut is also coming to the desktop version of the app.

Information Business owners can create new orders within a conversation

The 'Order' shortcut feature for WhatsApp Business for desktop will let users create orders within their conversations. The new option will appear when you click the 'attachment button' in the chat window.

Disappearing messages WhatsApp to turn off 'media visibility' in disappearing chats

WhatsApp introduced disappearing messages to enhance the privacy of chats. The company is now working on a feature that will let users save and keep select messages even in disappearing mode. The Meta-owned instant messaging platform is also testing a new feature that will prevent the automatic saving of media sent in disappearing mode. This will stop media from appearing in the sender's gallery.