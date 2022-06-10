Technology

Nothing phone (1) to support 45W fast-charging: Check expected price

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 10, 2022, 01:57 pm 2 min read

Nothing phone (1) is said to sport dual rear cameras (Photo credit: @BenGeskin)

Nothing's upcoming maiden smartphone, the phone (1), will support 45W fast-charging, according to tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore. The details of a Nothing-branded charger have been spotted by Ambhore on the TUV certification website, confirming peak charging output. The handset is all set to debut on July 12 and it will go on sale in India via Flipkart.

Context Why does this story matter?

Fast-charging has become one of the key features of a smartphone. While Nothing is not aiming for industry-leading charging speeds, 45W should be good enough for most buyers.

It is definitely faster than what Apple and Samsung offer on their premium devices.

The Nothing phone (1) will also support wireless charging but that will likely be capped around 20W or so.

Design and display It will bear an OLED screen

Nothing phone (1) will sport a punch-hole cut-out on the top center with thin bezels, flat edges, and a side-mounted or under-display fingerprint scanner. The handset is tipped to sport dual rear cameras with an LED flash. The transparent rear panel will reveal the internal components. The phone may flaunt a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED display with a 90Hz or higher refresh rate.

Information It is said to have a 32MP selfie camera

Nothing phone (1) is rumored to house a 50MP primary shooter and an unspecified ultra-wide sensor. For selfies, it could feature a 32MP front-facing camera.

Internals The device will support 45W fast-charging

Nothing phone (1) is likely to draw power from a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device will boot Android 12-based Nothing OS. Under the hood, it may get a 4,500mAh battery with 45W wired fast-charging. Connectivity options should include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information What will be the cost of Nothing phone (1)?

The pricing and availability details of the Nothing phone (1) will be revealed at the time of its launch on July 12. However, the device is expected to cost around $500 (roughly Rs. 38,800). (Source: Sudhanshu Ambhore)