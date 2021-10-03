#DealOfTheDay: Discounts of up to Rs. 10,000 on OnePlus 9

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Oct 03, 2021, 06:36 pm

Amazon is offering discounts on OnePlus 9 5G

If you are looking to buy a flagship 5G handset at a discounted price, this deal is unmissable. Amazon is offering a discount of Rs. 3,000 on the OnePlus 9 5G smartphone. To further sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is providing an attractive instant discount with HDFC bank cards along with solid exchange benefits. Notably, the offer is valid only till today midnight.

Information

Everything to know about the deal

OnePlus 9 5G (8GB/128GB) is listed on Amazon at Rs. 46,999 (MRP: Rs. 49,999). Buyers can further avail Rs. 7,000 off with HDFC Bank credit cards and get up to Rs. 20,000 off on exchanging an old smartphone.

Design and display

The phone has a 120Hz AMOLED screen

As far as its specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 9 5G features a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a rectangular camera unit. The device bears a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla 5 protection.

Information

There is a 48MP main camera

The OnePlus 9 5G offers a triple rear camera module, comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome camera. On the front, it gets a 16MP (f/2.4) selfie shooter.

Internals

The phone is backed by a 4,500mAh battery

The OnePlus 9 5G draws power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.