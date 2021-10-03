Flipkart deal: iPhone 12, 12 mini available at lowest-ever prices

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Oct 03, 2021, 04:32 pm

iPhone 12 mini and 12 available with huge discounts on Flipkart

If you were waiting for the right time to buy an iPhone 12 series smartphone, this is the best deal for you. Flipkart is offering the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 models at a lowest-ever starting price of Rs. 38,999. Buyers can avail additional discount of up to Rs. 1,500 with select bank cards along with attractive exchange benefits. Here are more details.

Pricing

Everything to know about the deal

As part of Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale, which ends October 10, the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 are listed at a starting price of Rs. 38,999 (MRP: Rs. 59,900) and Rs. 49,999 (MRP: Rs. 65,900), respectively. Buyers can also avail up to Rs. 1,500 off via ICICI and Axis Bank cards along with exchange benefits of up to Rs. 15,800.

Design and display

They offer an IP68-rated water resistance

iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 are available in multiple color options

The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 feature an aluminium glass body with an IP68 built, a wide notch, slim bezels, and Face ID biometric security. On the rear, they have a square-shaped camera unit. The former bears a 5.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) XDR OLED screen while the latter sports a 6.1-inch (1170x2532 pixels) XDR OLED display, both with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Information

The duo offers a 12MP dual rear camera setup

The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 pack a dual rear camera module, comprising a 12MP (f/1.6) primary sensor and a 12MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens. On the front, they get a 12MP (f/2.2) selfie shooter.

Internals

The phones support MagSafe wireless charging

The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 draw power from an A14 Bionic chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. They run on iOS 14.1 and pack a 2,227mAh and 2,815mAh battery, respectively, with 20W wired fast-charging and 15W MagSafe wireless charging support. For connectivity, the handsets offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Lightning port.