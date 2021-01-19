Flipkart has kicked-off its 'Big Saving Days' sale in India for Plus members starting today. However, for non-Plus members, it will go live on December 20. Under the sale, which will end on January 24, the e-commerce giant is offering attractive discounts across all product categories including some of the popular smartphones. Here's a sneak-peek.

Deal #1 POCO X3

In the sale, POCO X3 is available at Rs. 14,999 as against its maximum retail price of Rs. 19,999. It features a punch-hole design, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 120Hz, 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen. Under the hood, the phone draws power from a Snapdragon 732G chipset, paired with up to 8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB of storage, and a 6,000mAh battery.

Information POCO X3 sports a 64MP quad rear camera setup

The POCO X3 houses a quad rear camera module including a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, there is a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Deal #2 Moto G 5G

As part of the sale, the Moto G 5G can be purchased for Rs. 18,999 (MRP: Rs. 24,999). It features a punch-hole design, a rear-mounted fingerprint reader, and a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen. At the heart, the handset has a Snapdragon 750G processor, up to 6GB RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Information Moto G 5G offers a triple rear camera unit

The Moto G 5G has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, it gets a 16MP (f/2.2) selfie shooter.

Deal #3 Realme X50 Pro 5G

Realme X50 Pro 5G is up for grabs at Rs. 31,999, which is Rs. 10,000 less than its retail price. It has a 90Hz, 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an integrated fingerprint scanner. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,200mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.

Information Realme X50 Pro 5G packs dual selfie cameras

Realme X50 Pro 5G is equipped with a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 12MP (f/2.5) telephoto camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, it has a 32MP (f/2.5)+8MP (f/2.2) camera setup.

Deal #4 iPhone 11

If you're looking to buy an affordable Apple flagship, the iPhone 11 is available at Rs. 48,999 (MRP: Rs. 54,900). It comes with a 6.1-inch HD+ (828x1792 pixels) Liquid Retina LCD screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, an IP68 rating, and Face ID biometric authentication. The handset packs an A13 Bionic processor, 4GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 3,110mAh battery.

Information iPhone 11 boasts of a promising photography experience