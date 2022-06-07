Technology

iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, macOS Ventura: What's new

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jun 07, 2022

iOS 16 will be available for users from September for iPhone 8 and later (Photo credit: Apple)

At its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Cupertino-based tech giant Apple has unveiled the latest versions of its mobile, tablet, smartwatch, and PC operating systems. They are known as iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, and macOS 13 Ventura, respectively. The four of them bear a revamped design and offer more features. They will be rolled out to the public later this year.

Context Why does this story matter?

The 2022 WWDC marks the return of an in-person audience after a couple of years and has given us a glimpse into the brand's vision for its future on the software side.

Surprisingly, we have also witnessed some exciting hardware announcements, including the debut of an M2-powered, all-new MacBook Air (2022) and an updated MacBook Pro with the new M2 chipset.

Software #1 iOS 16 users can now edit messages

iOS 16 will arrive on iPhone 8 and later devices starting this September. The firmware offers a customizable lockscreen with 'Photo Shuffle' and 'Focus' modes. Revamped notifications, the ability to edit and unsend messages, email scheduling in Mail app, and improved Dictation and Visual Look Up are also available. Separately, Apple Maps will now be supported in 11 more countries, including France and Israel.

iOS 16 iCloud Shared Photo Library for sharing photos is now available

The Apple News app is receiving a 'My Sports' section, while parental controls have become more stringent. The Health app offers support for a 'Medications' facility, allowing users to add and manage their current medications. An iCloud Shared Photo Library that allows users to share pics with up to five others and a privacy tool called Safety Check is also available.

Software #2 iPadOS 16 offers an enhanced multitasking experience

iPadOS 16 flaunts a multitasking interface, called 'Stage Manager.' Using it, multiple apps can be accessed simultaneously by overlaying them one over another. Users can also resize app windows. There's also a new Free Form app for improved multi-user workflows (app coming later this year). Live Text, Visual Look Up, Family Sharing, Quick Note, and enhanced gaming experience are also part of the update.

Information Which models will get iPadOS 16?

Apple will offer iPadOS 16 as a free software update for the iPad mini (5th generation and later), iPad (5th generation and later), iPad Pro, and iPad Air (3rd generation and later) models later this year.

Software #3 watchOS 9 brings four new watch faces

The watchOS 9 promises better sleep, health, and fitness tracking, as well as the ability to monitor atrial fibrillation (AFib) continuously. A new Medications app, additional workout features to draw in fitness enthusiasts, and four new watch faces are offered. The firmware also gets a Reminders app and supports six new keyboard languages. It will be available for Apple Watch Series 4 or later.

Software #4 macOS 13 Ventura gets an improved Mail app

The macOS 13 Ventura gets 'Stage Manager' which allows users to look at the apps running on the system, from a single window. An overhauled 'System Preferences,' a Messages app with social network-like functionality, an updated Spotlight, Clock app, and Shared Photo Library, are offered. Apple has extended Continuity to FaceTime, while an improved Mail app and Safari browser are also available.

Information macOS 13 Ventura: Availability

The macOS 13 Ventura will be offered as a public beta in July and can be downloaded later this year. It will run on both Intel-powered and Apple Silicon-based Mac computers.