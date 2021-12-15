Technology Apple's iPhone SE 2022 could draw over billion Android users

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 15, 2021, 12:45 am

iPhone SE 2022's sales figures estimated

Apple is likely to launch the 2022 SE model in Q1 2022. Now, JP Morgan analysts have claimed that the handset has the potential to attract nearly 1.4 billion non-premium Android users and about 300 million iPhone users with older models. The handset will likely target the mid-range smartphone market dominated by Samsung and a bunch of Chinese companies.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

JP Morgan estimates that Apple might witness 250 million annual iPhone shipments next year, which is 10 million units more than the current year. Since the tech giant seems to target mid-range buyers with its upcoming handset, the iPhone SE 2022 is likely to cost around $399 (roughly Rs. 30,250). The brokerage has also predicted 30 million unit sales of iPhone SE next year.

Design and display The phone will sport thick bezels as the predecessor

The iPhone SE 2022 will feature a design similar to the current SE model. It will get thick top and bottom bezels as well as a Touch ID home button. The device is rumored to bear a 4.7-inch IPS LCD screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) resolution and a pixel density of 548ppi. It should also boast IP67 or IP68 water resistance.

Information There will be 12MP dual rear camera setup

The iPhone SE 2022 will likely offer a dual rear camera module, comprising a 12MP main shooter and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, there may be a 12MP selfie snapper.

Internals It will boot iOS 15

The iPhone SE 2022 will draw power from an A15 Bionic chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. At the heart, it will run on iOS 15 and pack a 2,821mAh battery with support for fast-charging. In terms of connectivity, the handset will support Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, and a Lightning port.

Information How much will it cost?

The upcoming iPhone SE is speculated to start at around $399 (roughly Rs. 30,250). However, the official pricing information will be announced at the time of launch next year.