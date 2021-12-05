Technology OPPO Find N 5G could debut on December 14

OPPO Find N 5G could debut on December 14

Published on Dec 05, 2021

OPPO Find N 5G expected to be launched on December 14

OPPO has announced the date for its OPPO INNO Day 2021 event, which will take place on December 14. The tech brand is rumored to unveil its much-talked-about foldable handset, the Find N 5G, on the same day. Its expected highlights include a tablet-sized display, a 50MP rear camera setup, a Snapdragon 888 chipset, and 65W fast-charging support. Here are more details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

If the leak stands true, we will see OPPO's first flagship foldable smartphone on December 14. It will rival foldables from other brands like Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, Xiaomi Mi MIX FOLD, and Huawei Mate X2. The phone is likely to attract many fans across a lot of markets where it will initially be available. Its India launch, however, may take place next year.

Design and display The phone will get a 2K AMOLED display

The OPPO Find N 5G is rumored to feature an inward-folding design with a punch-hole cut-out on the cover screen as well as on the main display inside. It will sport slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The device may bear a 7.8- to 8.0-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with a 2K resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Information A 32MP front camera is expected

The OPPO Find N 5G is said to offer a triple rear camera module, comprising a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary shooter, a 16MP Sony IMX481 secondary sensor, and a 13MP Samsung ISOCELL S5K3M5 lens. It may have a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals It could get a 4,500mAh battery

The OPPO Find N 5G will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. At the heart, it will run on Android 11-based ColorOS and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information OPPO Find N 5G: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability information of the OPPO Find N 5G will be announced at the time of its launch later this month. It is likely to carry a price-tag of around CNY 8,500 (roughly Rs. 1 lakh).