OPPO is gearing up to launch its flagship Find X5 series of smartphones in the coming months. The line-up may include Find X5 and Find X5 Pro models. In the latest development, tipster Digital Chat Station has revealed key specifications of the Pro variant. It will come with a high refresh rate display, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset, and 80W fast-charging.

The OPPO Find X5 series will arrive as a successor to the Find X3 series and it will be a premium model. The handset is tipped to share a lot of similarities with the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro, including the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset, a high refresh rate curved display, a standard telephoto camera, and Android 12-based ColorOS 12.

The OPPO Find X5 Pro will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels, curved edges and an in-display fingerprint sensor. As per the tip-off, the handset will bear an AMOLED display with a high refresh rate. For reference, the Find X3 Pro has a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 10-bit color support.

The OPPO Find X5 Pro is likely to be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP Sony IMX766 ultra-wide lens, and a tertiary telephoto snapper. Up front, there will be a single selfie camera.

The OPPO Find X5 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm's upcoming flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor. Details regarding the storage and battery capacity are not known yet. It will run on Android 12 with the latest ColorOS 12 UI on top and support 80W fast-charging. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

At present, there is no information regarding the pricing and availability of the OPPO Find X5 Pro model. For reference, the Find X3 Pro had debuted at €1,149 (around Rs. 1 lakh) in the European markets.