Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Nov 10, 2021, 12:44 pm

Smartphones which are expected to get Snapdragon 898 chipset

Qualcomm is all set to introduce its next-generation Snapdragon processor, which is rumored to be called Snapdragon 898, on November 30. It will be an improved version of the Snapdragon 888+ 5G chipset, the most powerful Qualcomm chipset at present. Here, we have listed a few smartphones which are expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 898 chipset.

The demand for high-end mobiles is on an endless rise, meaning more smartphones with more powerful processors. Qualcomm's current flagship chip, Snapdragon 888+ 5G is already a hit, securing 8,54,689 and 1,158/3,628 (single-core/multi-core) points on AnTuTu as well as Geekbench platforms, respectively. Hence, we can expect the upcoming Snapdragon 898 chipset to surpass these results.

What are the expected highlights of Snapdragon 898?

Snapdragon 898 chipset will reportedly be based on the ARM Cortex-X2 micro-architecture and will be built using 5nm fabrication. It will get three medium performance CPU cores based on Cortex-A710 and four efficient cores based on Cortex-A510. The chip is touted to be the fastest 5G processor and it will support Snapdragon X65 modem, Adreno 730 graphics, as well as Wi-Fi 6E.

OnePlus 10 Pro: Likely to start at Rs. 65,000

OnePlus 10 series is rumored to debut early next year with a Snapdragon 898 chipset. The Pro model will offer a punch-hole design and a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint reader. The device will come with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with fast-charging support.

It will flaunt a redesigned camera setup

The square-shaped rear camera unit on OnePlus 10 Pro will include a 5x periscope zoom lens and two other camera sensors. There will be a single selfie snapper on the front.

Samsung Galaxy S22: Likely to start at Rs. 60,000

Samsung's next flagship line-up, the Galaxy S22 series will debut on February 8 next year and include the vanilla S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra models. The Galaxy S22 will reportedly come with an IP68 rating and a 6.06-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate. It will house a Snapdragon 898 chipset, run on Android 12, and pack a 3,700mAh battery.

A 16MP front camera is expected

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is said to get a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto sensor with up to 3x optical zoom. Up front, it may have a 16MP selfie snapper.

Xiaomi 12: Likely to start at Rs. 70,000

Xiaomi 12 is said to debut by the end of this year and offer a ceramic body with curved edges and a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 898 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM, Android 12 support, and a 5,000mAh battery with 50W fast-charging.

It will have a 50MP periscope telephoto sensor

The Xiaomi 12 will come equipped with a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with up to 5x optical zoom. For selfies, it may have a 32MP front-facing shooter.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra: Likely to start at Rs. 70,000

Motorola is expected to introduce the Edge 30 Ultra model in January next year. The handset will be named Edge X in China and get a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The mobile will pack a Snapdragon 898 chipset, combined with up to 12GB of RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast-charging support.

It will boast a 60MP front camera

The Edge 30 Ultra will offer a triple rear camera arrangement comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth camera. On the front, a 60MP selfie snapper is rumored.