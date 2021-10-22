OPPO may launch its first-ever foldable phone in November

OPPO is said to launch its first-ever foldable smartphone in November this year. Although the official moniker is unknown, it will allegedly be called 'OPPO Fold.' According to a Chinese tipster, the device will come with a 120Hz AMOLED main display, a 50MP Sony IMX766 rear camera, a Snapdragon 888 processor, and 65W fast-charging support. Here's more.

Design and display

The phone will have an inward folding design

The OPPO Fold is tipped to feature an in-folding design, similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3. The handset is said to bear an 8.0-inch LTPO AMOLED main screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Specifications of the secondary display are not known as of now. It might also offer a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data.

Information

It will be equipped with a 32MP selfie camera

The OPPO Fold's rear camera module will be headlined by a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor. Details of the other lenses are unclear as of now. For selfies and video calling, a 32MP front-facing camera is rumored.

Internals

It should run on ColorOS 12 based on Android 12

The OPPO Fold will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 processor, boot ColorOS 12, and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. The device's RAM and storage details are not yet known but considering other foldable phones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Huawei Mate X2, we can expect it to offer up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

Information

OPPO Fold: Availability

The official pricing and availability details of the OPPO Fold will be announced at the time of launch in November. For reference, Samsung's Fold3 starts at Rs. 1,49,999 in India, whereas Huawei's Mate X2 starts at CNY 17,999 (around Rs. 2,10,900) in China.