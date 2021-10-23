Vivo X60t Pro, with Dimensity 1200 processor, in the works

Vivo X60t Pro to be powered by Dimensity 1200-Vivo chipset

Vivo is reportedly working on launching a new X60 series smartphone, the X60t Pro. In the latest development, a report on Weibo suggests that the handset has surfaced online in China. It is also said to borrow its specifications from the Vivo X60 Pro model, which is already available there. However, the former will get a Dimensity 1200-Vivo chipset instead of an Exynos processor.

A Full-HD+ AMOLED display is expected

The Vivo X60t Pro will feature a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it may get a triple camera unit. The device will likely sport a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz and HDR10+ support. It might be 7.59mm thick and tip the scales at 176 grams.

There will be a 32MP front camera

The triple rear cameras on Vivo X60t Pro should include a 48MP main shooter, a 13MP secondary lens, and a 13MP tertiary sensor. On the front, it could offer a 32MP selfie snapper.

The phone will support 33W fast-charging

The Vivo X60t Pro will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Vivo chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it should run on Android 11-based OriginOS and pack a 4,200mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset is expected to offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Vivo X60t Pro: Expected pricing

Vivo X60t Pro will sit between the X60t and X60t Pro+ models, which are already up for grabs in China with a price tag of CNY 3,498 (roughly Rs. 41,000) and CNY 4,999 (around Rs. 58,700), respectively. Its official pricing information will be announced soon.