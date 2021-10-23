Realme GT Neo2T visits Google Play Console; global launch imminent

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Oct 23, 2021, 06:05 pm

Realme GT Neo2T is on its way to the global unveiling

Realme's GT Neo2T smartphone, which debuted in China earlier this week, has now been spotted on Google Supported Devices' list and Play Console. The listings suggest the company may introduce the phone in the global market soon. As for the key highlights, it has a 6.43-inch screen, a triple rear camera setup, and a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It tips the scales at 186 grams

Realme GT Neo2T is offered in Black and White color variants

The Realme GT Neo2T features a plastic built with a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a rectangular camera unit. The device bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It measures 158.5x73.3x8.4mm and weighs 186 grams.

Information

There is a 16MP front camera

The Realme GT Neo2T sports a triple rear camera module, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. On the front, it gets a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

Internals

The phone supports 65W fast-charging

The Realme GT Neo2T is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.1 and is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Realme GT Neo2T: Pricing

The global pricing details of Realme GT Neo2T are unknown as of now. However, in China, it costs CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 24,600), CNY 2,299 (around Rs. 27,000), and CNY 2,599 (approximately Rs. 30,500) for the 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB models, respectively.