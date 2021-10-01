Fairphone 4 'sustainable' smartphone, with dual 48MP rear cameras, launched

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Oct 01, 2021, 12:17 pm

Fairphone 4 comes with five years of warranty

Amsterdam-based Fairphone, known for developing "ethical, reliable, and sustainable" smartphones, has launched its latest model, the Fairphone 4. The handset starts at €579 (roughly Rs. 49,800) and is touted to be the brand's most sustainable smartphone to date. It comes with a Full-HD+ LCD display, a 48MP dual rear camera unit, a Snapdragon 750G processor, and 30W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone has an IP54-rated build quality

The Fairphone 4 features a modular and repairable design with a waterdrop notch for the front camera, an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is offered in Gray, Green, and Speckled Green color options.

Camera

It boasts dual 48MP rear cameras

The Fairphone 4 is equipped with a dual rear camera unit comprising a 48MP (f/1.6) Sony IMX582 primary sensor with up to 8x digital zoom support and a 48MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree field of view. For selfies and video calling, there is a 25MP (f/2.2) Sony IMX576 snapper with up to 8x digital zoom and HDR support.

Internals

The device provides up to 8GB of RAM

The Fairphone 4 is powered by a Snapdragon 750G chipset, paired with Adreno 619 GPU, up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage (expandable up to 2TB). It runs on Android 11 OS and packs a 3,905mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch

Fairphone 4: Pricing and availability

The Fairphone 4 is priced at €579 (around Rs. 49,800) for the 6GB/128GB model and €649 (roughly Rs. 55,800) for the 8GB/256GB version. The smartphone is available for purchase via Fairphone's official website and shipments will begin from October 25 onwards. The company is offering a 5-year warranty on the Fairphone 4. It will also get two major Android and security updates till 2025.