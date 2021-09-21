Hisense launches 55-inch 4K QLED TV at Rs. 60,000

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Sep 21, 2021, 11:49 am

Hisense 55-inch 4K QLED TV launched in India

Expanding its portfolio of smart TVs, Hisense has launched a new 55-inch 4K QLED (55U6G) model in India. It carries a price-tag of Rs. 59,999 and will be available for purchase via Flipkart. As for the key highlights, the television comes with a bezel-less design, Dolby Vision display, Dolby Audio and Dolby Atmos sound support, and runs on Android TV 10. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The TV provides noise reduction and Local Dimming features

The Hisense 4K QLED TV sports a bezel-less design with a metal stand. It bears a 55-inch 4K (3840x2160 pixels) QLED display with 700-nits of peak brightness, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision HDR. It also provides MEMC, Full Array Local Dimming as well as Ultra Dimming support. The TV comes with features like 4K AI content upscaler and noise reduction.

Specifications

It boasts a Hi-View Engine powered by AI

The Hisense 4K QLED TV is powered by a quad-core Cortex-A53 CPU, paired with Mali 470MP GPU, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of internal storage. It also has Hisense's proprietary AI-powered Hi-View Engine for fast graphic processing. It optimizes the content by adjusting the settings in real-time, enabling features like Dynamic Backlight Control, Natural Color Enhancer, Smooth Motion, and Precision Color.

Features

The TV boots Android TV 10 operating system

The Hisense 4K QLED TV runs on Android TV 10 and provides built-in Chromecast, Google Assistant, Google Play Store, and OTT streaming support. It is also equipped with 24W speakers with Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos, and multi-channel surround sound. The bundled remote control has dedicated buttons for OTT channels and Google Assistant. The TV also offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0.

Information

Hisense 4K QLED TV: Pricing and availability

The Hisense 55-inch 4K QLED TV is priced at Rs. 59,999 in India. It is currently listed on Flipkart and will go on sale during the upcoming Big Billion Days sale.