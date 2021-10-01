iQOO 8 Pro Pilot Edition launched in China

iQOO has launched a new variant of its flagship 8 Pro smartphone, dubbed iQOO 8 Pro Pilot Edition, in China. Priced at CNY 5,999 (approximately Rs. 68,900), the handset offers 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It comes bundled with a 55W car charger and the retail box. Further, the phone bears BMW M Motorsport-inspired red, black, and blue stripes.

The phone flaunts an E5 LTPO AMOLED curved display

The iQOO 8 Pro Pilot Edition features a punch-hole design with slim bezels, curved edges, and an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.78-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) E5 LTPO AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby vision, and HDR10+ support. The white-colored rear panel has vertical stripes in red, black, and blue colors which are inspired by BMW M Motorsport's logo.

It sports a 50MP main camera

The iQOO 8 Pro Pilot Edition is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 48MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 16MP (f/2.2) telephoto snapper. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

It runs on Origin OS 1.0 based on Android 11

The iQOO 8 Pro Pilot Edition is powered by a Snapdragon 888+ 5G chipset, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It boots Android 11-based Origin OS 1.0 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 120W wired, 50W wireless, and 10W reverse wireless charging. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and a Type-C port.

iQOO 8 Pro Pilot Edition: Pricing and availability

The iQOO 8 Pro Pilot Edition is priced at CNY 5,999 (around Rs. 68,900) for its solo 12GB/512GB model. It is currently up for pre-orders in China and will go on sale from October 1 onwards.