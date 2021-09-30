Samsung's S20 FE 5G gets massive discount during Amazon sale

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Sep 30, 2021, 06:26 pm

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G's Amazon sale prices revealed

Amazon is gearing up to host its annual 'Great Indian Festival' sale from October 3 onwards. Now, the e-commerce giant has revealed that Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE 5G model will be discounted by Rs. 14,000 and will be up for grabs at just Rs. 36,999 during the sale. Amazon will also provide additional discounts via HDFC Bank cards. Here are more details.

Details

Everything to know about the deal

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is currently listed on Amazon at Rs. 50,999. However, as part of the Great Indian Festival sale, which begins on October 3, the handset will be available at Rs. 36,999. Additionally, customers will be able to avail up to Rs. 3,000 off on HDFC Bank cards, which will bring the effective cost down to Rs. 33,999.

Design and display

The phone has a 120Hz Super AMOLED display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G features a punch-hole design, slim bezels, an IP68-rated build quality, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It is offered in Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, and Cloud Navy colors.

Information

It sports a 32MP selfie camera

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper. For selfies, it has a 32MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals

It draws power from a Snapdragon 865 processor

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.