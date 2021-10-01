OPPO A55, with a 50MP triple rear camera setup, launched

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Oct 01, 2021, 01:05 pm

OPPO A55 launched in India

OPPO has launched its newest A-series smartphone, the OPPO A55, in India. The handset carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 15,490 and will go on sale from October 3 via Amazon. The device comes with an HD+ LCD display, a 50MP triple rear camera unit, a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint reader

The OPPO A55 features a punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a rectangular-shaped camera unit. The device bears a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, a 120Hz touch sampling rate, and 550-nits of brightness. It is offered in Rainbow Blue and Starry Black color options.

Information

It sports a 16MP selfie camera

The OPPO A55 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome lens. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing shooter.

Internals

It boots ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11

The OPPO A55 draws power from a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage. It runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch

OPPO A55: Pricing and availability

The OPPO A55 is priced at Rs. 15,490 for the 4GB/64GB model and Rs. 17,490 for the 6GB/128GB variant. The handset is currently up for pre-orders and will be available for purchase from October 3 via Amazon and OPPO India's official website. Amazon is also offering a flat Rs. 3,000 discount on HDFC Bank debit/credit cards as well as EMI transactions.