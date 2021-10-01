Motorola Edge 20 Pro debuts in India at Rs. 37,000

Oct 01, 2021

Motorola has launched the top-end variant of its Edge 20 series, the Edge 20 Pro, in India. It joins the Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion models. The handset is priced at Rs. 36,999 and will be available for pre-orders starting October 3 via Flipkart. The device comes with a 144Hz OLED display, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 870 chipset, and a 4,500mAh battery.

Design and display

The phone has a Full-HD+ display

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro features a punch-hole design with slim bezels, an IP52-rated build quality, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 144Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It is offered in Midnight Blue and Iridescent Cloud colors.

It is equipped with a 108MP main camera

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/3.4) periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and OIS support, and a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper. For selfies, it has a 32MP (f/2.3) front-facing camera.

Internals

It provides 30W fast-charging support

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 OS and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro: Pricing and availability

In India, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro is priced at Rs. 36,999 for the solo 8GB/128GB model. The handset will be up for pre-orders via Flipkart from October 3 onwards.