Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Nov 10, 2021, 10:58 am

OnePlus 10 Pro's renders leaked

OnePlus is said to unveil its 10 series of smartphones sometime in early 2022. In the latest development, Zouton and @OnLeaks have leaked renders of the 10 Pro model, revealing some of its design elements. The handset will have a matte rear panel with a squarish triple camera bump that resembles Samsung Galaxy S21 series' Contour Cut design. Here are more details.

Why does this story matter?

OnePlus 10 series will be the next flagship line-up of the tech brand. Its arrival will place the company in close competition with other premium smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy S22, Xiaomi 12, and OPPO Find X4. The Pro model will reportedly have a premium built and will be the top-end model from the range.

Design and display

The phone will provide a QHD+ resolution

The OnePlus 10 Pro will likely feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. Dimensions-wise, it will measure 163.2x73.6x8.7mm. The device is expected to sport a 6.7-inch LTPO Fluid AMOLED screen with a QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) resolution, a pixel density of 526ppi, an aspect ratio of 20:9, and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

It will have a periscope camera

OnePlus 10 Pro will be equipped with a triple rear camera arrangement, detailed information of which is currently unknown. However, a recent leak has claimed that it will get a 5x periscope zoom lens. For selfies, a single front-facing shooter is expected.

Internals

A 5,000mAh battery is expected

OnePlus 10 Pro is rumored to draw power from a Snapdragon 898 chipset, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for fast-charging. In terms of connectivity, the handset should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

OnePlus 10 Pro: Pricing and availability

OnePlus will announce the official pricing and availability details of its upcoming flagship series at the time of launch, which will happen early next year. However, considering the expected specifications and features, the Pro variant may start at around Rs. 65,000.