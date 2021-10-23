OPPO Reno7 Pro to have a punch-hole cut-out, triple cameras

OPPO Reno7 Pro's design leaked

OPPO is expected to launch its Reno7 series of smartphones by the end of this year. The line-up will include the Reno7, Reno7 Pro, and Reno7 Pro+ models. In the latest development, design patents of the Reno7 Pro have leaked online (via LetsGoDigital), revealing its design. The device will come with a punch-hole design, a slightly curved display, and a triple rear camera module.

Design and display

The phone might have a 90Hz AMOLED display

The OPPO Reno7 Pro will feature a punch-hole cut-out on the top-left corner, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a vertically-aligned triple camera module along with a quad-LED flash unit. The handset is likely to bear a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Information

It will be equipped with a 50MP main camera

The OPPO Reno7 Pro is tipped to sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 13MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and a 3MP microscope camera. Up front, a 32MP selfie camera is expected.

Internals

It might be powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor

The OPPO Reno7 Pro is rumored to draw power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It should run on Android 12 with the latest ColorOS UI on top and might pack a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

OPPO Reno7 Pro: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the OPPO Reno7 Pro will be announced at the time of launch, which is likely to take place later this year. However, considering the rumored specifications, it might cost around Rs. 40,000 in India.