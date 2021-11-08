Samsung Galaxy S22 series to debut on February 8

Samsung Galaxy S22 series' launch date and availability tipped

Samsung is all set to launch its Galaxy S22 series next year. The line-up will include the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra models. In the latest development, tipster Jon Prosser has claimed that the handsets will debut on February 8 at the Galaxy Unpacked event and will go on sale from February 18 onwards. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phones will have a 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED display

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels, an IP68-rated build quality, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The S22 and S22+ might bear a 6.1-inch and 6.6-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screens, respectively, whereas the S22 Ultra will flaunt a 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a built-in S Pen. The trio will offer a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

Cameras

The S22 Ultra will boast a 108MP main camera

The Galaxy S22 and S22+ are likely to sport a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto snapper. A 16MP front-facing camera is expected. The S22 Ultra is tipped to sport a 108MP main snapper, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, a 10MP telephoto lens, and a 10MP periscope camera with 10x optical zoom. Up front, a 32MP camera is rumored.

Internals

The handsets will run on Android 12 OS

The Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra will draw power from a Snapdragon 898/Exynos 2200 chipset, paired with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. They will pack a 4,000mAh, 4,500mAh, and 5,000mAh battery with 25W, 33W, and 45W fast-charging support, respectively. The handsets will run on Android 12 OS and offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and 5G connectivity.

Pocket-pinch

Samsung Galaxy S22 series: Pricing and availability

Samsung will announce the official pricing and availability details of the Galaxy S22 series at the time of the launch which is tipped to take place on February 8 next year. However, considering the leaked specifications, the range is likely to start at around Rs. 65,000. The pre-orders are said to begin on February 8 itself and sales will begin from February 18 onwards.