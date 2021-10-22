Moto G51 5G to feature a 50MP triple camera unit

Motorola G51 5G's key specifications leaked

Rumors are rife that Motorola will be launching a new G-series smartphone, the Moto G51 5G, in November this year. In the latest development, TechnikNews has claimed that the handset will arrive with model number XT2171-1 and is codenamed "Cyprus 5G." The report also reveals that the G51 5G will sport a Full-HD+ display and a 50MP triple rear camera unit. Here's our roundup.

The phone will have a waterdrop-style notch

The Moto G51 5G is likely to feature a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, there will be a triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. The handset might bear a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with a Full-HD+ resolution and an aspect ratio of 20:9.

It will sport a 13MP selfie camera

As per the tip-off, the Moto G51 5G will be equipped with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, there will be a 13MP front-facing camera.

It will be powered by a Snapdragon 750G chipset

The Moto G51 5G will draw power from a Snapdragon 750G processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 OS and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Moto G51 5G: Pricing and availability

Motorola will announce the official pricing and availability details of the Moto G51 5G at the time of the launch, which is expected to take place in November. However, considering the leaked specifications, the device might cost around Rs. 18,000.