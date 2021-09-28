Samsung Galaxy Tab A8's (2021) specifications and renders leaked

Sep 28, 2021

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (2021) leaked in full glory

Samsung is likely to announce a new tablet, the Galaxy Tab A8 (2021), in October. In the latest development, 91mobiles, in collaboration with @OnLeaks, has leaked the specifications and renders of the upcoming tablet. The device will have a 10.5-inch LCD display, Dolby Atmos support, a 7,040mAh battery, and a UNISOC chipset. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The tablet will be available in three color variants

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (2021) will feature a conventional rectangular screen with thick bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The tablet will bear a 10.5-inch WUXGA (1920x1200 pixels) LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 16:10. Dimensions-wise, it will measure 246.7x161.8x6.9mm. It will be offered in Silver, Gold, and Gray color options.

Information

It will be equipped with an 8MP rear camera

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (2021) will sport a single 8MP camera on the back. For selfies and video calling, there will be a 5MP snapper on the front. The tablet will also have quad speakers with Dolby Atmos sound support.

Internals

It will draw power from a UNISOC Tiger T618 processor

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (2021) will be powered by a 12nm octa-core UNISOC Tiger T618 chipset, paired with Mali-G52 MP2 GPU, up to 4GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it should run on Android 11 and pack a 7,040mAh battery with fast-charging support. It will arrive in both Wi-Fi-only as well as LTE variants.

Information

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (2021): Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (2021) will be announced at the time of the launch, which is expected to take place on October 21. However, considering the specifications, it might cost around Rs. 19,000 in India.