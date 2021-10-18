Samsung S22 and S22+ will have a slightly wider display

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Oct 18, 2021, 12:00 am

Samsung Galaxy S22 may sport a wider display than the predecessor

Samsung will reportedly unveil its Galaxy S22 series following the debut of the S21 FE model in January next year. The line-up will include the S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra variants. Now, tipster Ice Universe has shared images of the screen protectors of S22 and S22+ handsets, revealing that they will have a slightly wider display with rounded corners and ultra-slim bezels.

Design and display

They will get an in-display fingerprint reader

The Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ will boast an IP68-rated built with a punch-hole design and an in-screen fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a triple camera unit. The devices might bear a 6.1-inch and 6.6-inch AMOLED display, respectively, with an aspect ratio of around 19:9, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and HDR10+ support.

Information

There could be a 50MP main camera

Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ are said to offer a 50MP ISOCELL GN5 primary shooter, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 12MP telephoto lens. On the front, they will have a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals

The phones will support up to 33W fast-charging

The Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ will draw power from an Exynos 2200/Snapdragon 898 chipset, paired with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. They will boot Android 12. The former will pack a 4,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging while the latter will house a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. The smartphones will also offer support for the latest connectivity options.

Information

Samsung Galaxy S22 series: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup will be announced at the time of launch, which is expected to take place around February next year. Going by the leaked specifications, the range might start at around Rs. 65,000.