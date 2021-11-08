OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition will cost Rs. 38,000

OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition's price, features, and specifications revealed

OnePlus, in partnership with Bandai Namco, is all set to launch the OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition in India as well as Europe. In an interaction with Android Central, OnePlus's Product Officer Oliver Zhang has revealed the upcoming model's design, features, and pricing details. The limited-edition smartphone will arrive in India at Rs. 37,999 with "deeply customized" PAC-MAN arcade-inspired hardware and software.

Customizations

The phone will be pre-installed with PAC-MAN 256 video game

The OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition will come with "its very own story depicting PAC-MAN's journey into the OnePlus universe." It will offer lo-fi video game-inspired OxygenOS icons, custom wallpapers and animations, hidden Easter eggs throughout the UI, and a custom camera filter. The device will come with pre-installed PAC-MAN 256 game and system integrated challenges that when completed will unlock some exclusive content.

Quote

This will be first OnePlus phone with a 'gamified' UI

"The OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition is the first OnePlus phone with a gamified user experience at its core. We hope users will be as excited to delve into this phone as they were when they played PAC-MAN for the first time," said Zhang.

Design and display

It will flaunt a glow-in-the-dark PAC-MAN maze on the back

The OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition will feature a unique design with a glow-in-the-dark back panel that will highlight the PAC-MAN maze in neon color. Similar to the standard Nord 2, it will have a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset will bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

Information

It will sport a 50MP main camera

The OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome snapper. Up front, there will be a 32MP (f/2.5) selfie camera.

Internals

It will be loaded with 256GB of storage

The OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 OS and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition: Pricing details

As per the report, the OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition's 12GB/256GB solo model will be priced at Rs. 37,999 in India, €529 (around Rs. 45,300) in Europe, and £499 (roughly Rs. 49,800) in the UK.