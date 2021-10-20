Xiaomi 11T Pro spotted in IMEI database; India launch imminent

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Oct 20, 2021, 12:30 am

Xiaomi 11T Pro's IMEI listing suggests an imminent launch

Xiaomi is expected to introduce its 11T series of smartphones in India in the coming days. The line-up consists of the vanilla 11T and 11T Pro models. In the latest development, the Indian variant of 11T Pro has appeared in the IMEI database with model number 2017113SI, suggesting an imminent launch. To recall, it was announced in the global markets last month.

Design and display

The handset sports a 120Hz AMOLED screen

Xiaomi 11T Pro has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection

The Xiaomi 11T Pro features an IP53-rated glass-aluminium body with a center-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a rectangular camera unit. The device bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It is offered in three color options.

Information

The phone boasts a 108MP main camera

The Xiaomi 11T Pro is equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising a 108MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 5MP (f/2.4) telephoto macro lens. On the front, there is a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

Internals

It supports 120W fast-charging

The Xiaomi 11T Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Xiaomi 11T Pro: Pricing

Xiaomi will announce the India pricing of the 11T Pro at the time of its launch here. For reference, in Europe, it costs €649 (roughly Rs. 56,700), €699 (around Rs. 61,000), and €749 (approximately Rs. 65,500) for the 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB variants, respectively.