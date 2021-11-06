OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Limited Edition officially teased in India

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Nov 06, 2021, 12:07 pm

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Limited Edition coming soon in India

OnePlus is gearing up to launch the Nord 2 Pac-Man Limited Edition in India soon. The company has also started teasing the arrival of the handset by sharing a picture of the Pac-Man game on social media. The device has been tipped to draw power from a Snapdragon 778G chipset instead of the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI processor that fuels the original Nord 2 5G.

Take a look at the official teaser

Something you definitely won't 🙄 at is coming soon... pic.twitter.com/X0bcyIxEgY — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) November 4, 2021

Design and display

The phone will bear a 90Hz AMOLED display

The OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Limited Edition is expected to retain most of the design features and specifications of the original Nord 2 5G. It will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint reader. The device will have a 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.

It will be equipped with a 50MP main camera

The OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Limited Edition should sport a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50MP (f/1.9) main snapper, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome lens. For selfies, it will have a 32MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

Internals

It will boot OxygenOS 11.3 based on Android 11

The OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Limited Edition is said to draw power from a Snapdragon 778G processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11.3 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a Type-C port.

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Limited Edition: Pricing and availability

OnePlus will announce the official pricing and availability details of the Nord 2 Pac-Man Limited Edition at the time of the launch, which will happen soon. For reference, the original Nord 2 5G debuted in India at a starting price of Rs. 27,999.