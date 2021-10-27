Samsung Fold3 v/s Huawei Mate X2: Which one is better?

Detailed comparison between Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Huawei Mate X2

Samsung and Huawei's latest foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold3 and the Mate X2, have created a lot of hype since their launches this year, making it worth to draw a comparison between the two flagships. Both the phones offer a similar design structure, large displays, a top-tier processor, and a note-worthy camera setup. But which one is better?

Design

Both the phones have an inward-folding design

The Fold3 and Mate X2 feature an inward-folding design with an aluminium frame and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. When unfolded, they measure 158.2x128.1x6.4mm and 161.8x145.8x8.2mm, respectively. The former has a punch-hole cut-out on the cover, an under-display camera on the inside, and a cylindrical camera module on the rear. The latter has a pill-shaped notch on the cover and a rectangular rear camera setup.

Display

The Fold3 boasts 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED displays

The Fold3 bears a 7.6-inch QHD+ (1768x2208 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED main screen with stylus support and a 6.2-inch HD+ (832x2268 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED secondary display. Both the panels offer a 120Hz refresh rate. The Mate X2 flaunts an 8.0-inch QHD+ (2200x2480 pixels) OLED main display and a 6.45-inch Full-HD+ (1160x2700 pixels) OLED cover screen. Both the displays support a 90Hz refresh rate.

Camera

The Mate X2 has a 50MP quad rear camera unit

Both the phones support up to 4K video recording at 60fps

The Fold 3 sports a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto snapper with 2x optical zoom support. The Mate X2 has a 50MP (f/1.9) main lens, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto snapper with 3x optical zoom, and an 8MP (f/4.4) periscope telephoto lens with up to 10x optical zoom support.

Features

The Fold3 has a 4MP under-display selfie camera

For selfies, the Fold3 comes with a 4MP (f/1.8) under-display camera on the inside and a 10MP (f/2.2) snapper on the cover. The Huawei Mate X2 has a single 16MP (f/2.2) lens. The Fold3 offers features like Capture View mode, Night mode, Night Hyperlapse, and Directors View, whereas the Mate X2 provides Story Creator, Dual-View Video, 4D Predictive Focus and Burst Shooting, among others.

Internals

The Mate X2 has faster wired charging support

The Fold3 boots Android 11 whereas Mate X2 boots Android 10-based EMUI

The Galaxy Z Fold3 draws power from a Snapdragon 888 processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and a 4,400mAh battery with 25W wired and 11W wireless charging. The Mate X2 is powered by a Kirin 9000 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support.

Pocket-pinch

How much do they cost?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 is priced at Rs. 1,49,999 for the 12GB/256GB model and Rs. 1,57,999 for the 12GB/512GB version in India. It is also available in global markets. At present, the Huawei Mate X2 is only available for purchase in China at CNY 17,999 (around Rs. 2,11,260) for the 8GB/256GB variant and CNY 18,999 (roughly Rs. 2,23,000) for the 8GB/512GB model.

Information

Which one should you buy?

There is no doubt that the Huawei Mate X2 has an impressive set of specifications to offer but with a lower price-tag, a better display, stylus support, and global availability, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 is easily a better choice over the Mate X2.