Google Pixel 6 to start at $599 in the US

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Oct 19, 2021, 12:45 am

Google is all set to launch its latest Pixel 6 and 6 Pro smartphones today, i.e. October 19. In the latest development, tipster M Brandon Lee has leaked the internal product listings of retail chain Target, revealing the prices of the duo in the US. The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will start at $599 (around Rs. 45,000) and $898 (roughly Rs. 67,600), respectively.

Design and display

The Google Pixel 6 line-up will come with a punch-hole design, slim bezels, an IP68-rated build quality, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The vanilla Pixel 6 will bear a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) flat AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, whereas the Pro variant will flaunt a 6.71-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) curved LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Cameras

The Google Pixel 6 will sport a horizontally-aligned dual rear camera unit comprising a 50MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The Pixel 6 Pro will also offer a similar camera arrangement but with an additional 48MP telephoto snapper with 4x optical zoom support. For selfies and video calling, the duo will be equipped with a 12MP front-facing shooter.

Internals

The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be powered by an octa-core Tensor processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The former will pack a 4,600mAh battery, whereas the latter will house a 5,000mAh battery. Both the phones will boot Android 12 OS and support 30W wired as well as up to 23W wireless fast-charging.

Pocket-pinch

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: Pricing and competitors

The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro's 128GB base storage variant will be priced at $599 (around Rs. 45,000) and $898 (roughly Rs. 67,600), respectively, in the US. At this price, the handsets will undercut rivals like Samsung Galaxy S21 ($700) and S21 Ultra ($1,000) as well as the iPhone 13 series, which starts at $699 for the entry-level 128GB mini model.