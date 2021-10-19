Vivo Y33s becomes costlier in India by Rs. 1,000

Vivo has increased the prices of the Y33s smartphone in India by Rs. 1,000. Following the revision, the device is now available for purchase at Rs. 18,990, up from its launch price of Rs. 17,990. The new prices are reflecting on Vivo's e-store, Amazon India, as well as offline stores. To recall, the Vivo Y33s was launched in India in August this year.

The phone has a Full-HD+ LCD panel

The Vivo Y33s has a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, there is a triple camera unit. The device bears a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Mirror Black and Midday Dream color variants.

It is equipped with a 50MP main camera

The Vivo Y33s comes with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, there is a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie camera.

It draws power from a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset

The Vivo Y33s is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Vivo Y33s: Pricing and availability

After the price-hike, the Vivo Y33s is priced at Rs. 18,990 for the solo 8GB/128GB model. It is up for grabs through Vivo India's e-store, Amazon, as well as offline retail stores.