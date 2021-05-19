Vivo Y52 5G, with a 5,000mAh battery, arrives in Europe

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on May 19, 2021, 05:03 pm

Vivo launches Y52 5G smartphone in Europe

Expanding its portfolio of 5G smartphones, tech giant Vivo has unveiled the Y52 5G model in the European market. It arrives as a slightly tweaked version of the Y52s 5G, which debuted last December. As for the key highlights, the Y52 5G comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, triple rear cameras, and 18W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It sports a Full-HD+ display

The Vivo Y52 5G features a slim body with a waterdrop notch design, a prominent bezel on the bottom, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it packs a rectangular triple camera arrangement. The device bears a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in two color options.

Information

There is a 48MP main camera

The Vivo Y52 5G offers a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP bokeh shooter. Up front, it has an 8MP selfie snapper.

Internals

Under the hood, the phone boots Android 11

The Vivo Y52 5G draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. It runs on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1 and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Vivo Y52 5G: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Vivo Y52 5G have not been revealed as of now. For reference, the Y52s 5G costs CNY 1,898 (roughly Rs. 25,600) in China.