Acer launches six laptops in India with Windows 11 OS

Expanding its portfolio of laptops in India, Acer has launched six new models pre-loaded with Windows 11 OS and Microsoft Office 2021. The line-up includes the Acer Swift 3, Acer Swift X, Acer Aspire 3, Acer Aspire 5, Acer Spin 3, and Acer Spin 5 models. They will be available for purchase via Acer's online and offline stores, Flipkart, Amazon, and other retailers.

Acer Swift 3, with Full-HD display, starts at Rs. 62,999

The Acer Swift 3 features a metal chassis and a 14.0-inch Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) IPS screen with up to 300-nits of brightness. It is offered with 11th-generation Intel Core as well as AMD Ryzen 5000U processors, paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. The laptop is claimed to provide up to 16 hours of battery backup.

AMD-powered Acer Swift X starts at Rs. 86,999

The Acer Swift X comes with a 14.0-inch display having a Full-HD resolution and 100% sRGB color gamut. It draws power from a hexa-core AMD Ryzen 5 5600U processor, combined with AMD Radeon GPU, a 4GB NVIDIA RTX 3050 dedicated graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. The laptop packs a four-cell 59Wh battery.

The Aspire 3 carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 55,999

The Acer Aspire 3 flaunts a portable and stylish look. It bears a 15.6-inch Full-HD LCD display, an ergonomically-designed keyboard, and a fingerprint sensor. It is loaded with 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 chipset, paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM (upgradeable to 16GB), and a hybrid storage solution including 128GB of SSD and 1TB of HDD storage.

Acer Aspire 5's prices start at Rs. 57,999

The Acer Aspire 5 boasts a thin and light design with a hinge that aids the airflow beneath the laptop. It has a 14.0-inch Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) IPS screen and a backlit keyboard. The laptop draws power from 11th-generation Intel Core processors, paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of SSD or 2TB of HDD storage.

The Acer Spin 3 convertible laptop starts at Rs. 74,999

The Acer Spin 3 is a 2-in-1 convertible laptop with a 13.3-inch touchscreen. It supports Acer Active stylus with 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity. The laptop is fueled by the latest 11th-generation Intel processors, paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. It has a claimed battery life of up to 15 hours.

Acer Spin 5, with stylus support, starts at Rs. 99,999

The Acer Spin 5 is also a 2-in-1 laptop with an aluminium-magnesium alloy build. It has a 13.5-inch LCD screen with a 3:2 aspect ratio, stylus support, and up to 15 hours of battery life. The laptop is powered by an Intel Core i7 processor, coupled with Intel Iris Xe graphics, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of SSD storage.