-
Huawei's next foldable will be launched on February 22Last updated on Feb 03, 2021, 01:17 pm
-
Huawei is all set to announce its Mate X2 foldable smartphone on February 22, the company has confirmed via a Weibo post.
The teaser poster reveals an inward folding design for the flagship phone, which is said to come with a Kirin 9000 chipset, 66W fast-charging support, and quad rear cameras with 10x hybrid optical zoom support.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Design and display
Huawei Mate X2: At a glance
-
The Huawei Mate X2 will feature an aluminium body with an in-folding design and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it will house a quad camera unit.
The handset will bear an 8.01-inch QHD+ (2220x2480 pixels) primary foldable OLED display and a 6.45-inch Full-HD+ (1160x2270 pixels) OLED cover screen.
Dimensions-wise, it will measure 161.8x145.8x8.2mm and weigh at 295g.
-
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
-
The Huawei Mate X2 will sport a quad rear camera module, including a 50MP main sensor, a 16MP secondary lens, a 12MP tertiary camera, and another 8MP shooter. On the front, it will offer a 16MP selfie snapper.
-
Internals
Under the hood
-
The Huawei Mate X2 will be fueled by a Kirin 9000 processor, combined with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.
At the heart, it may run on Android 10 and pack a 4,400mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support.
In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.
-
Information
What about the price?
-
The official pricing and availability details of the Huawei Mate X2 will be announced during the launch event on February 22. However, looking at its specifications and features, it will be priced upwards of Rs. 1,50,000.