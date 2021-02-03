Huawei is all set to announce its Mate X2 foldable smartphone on February 22, the company has confirmed via a Weibo post. The teaser poster reveals an inward folding design for the flagship phone, which is said to come with a Kirin 9000 chipset, 66W fast-charging support, and quad rear cameras with 10x hybrid optical zoom support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Huawei Mate X2: At a glance

The Huawei Mate X2 will feature an aluminium body with an in-folding design and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it will house a quad camera unit. The handset will bear an 8.01-inch QHD+ (2220x2480 pixels) primary foldable OLED display and a 6.45-inch Full-HD+ (1160x2270 pixels) OLED cover screen. Dimensions-wise, it will measure 161.8x145.8x8.2mm and weigh at 295g.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Huawei Mate X2 will sport a quad rear camera module, including a 50MP main sensor, a 16MP secondary lens, a 12MP tertiary camera, and another 8MP shooter. On the front, it will offer a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Huawei Mate X2 will be fueled by a Kirin 9000 processor, combined with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. At the heart, it may run on Android 10 and pack a 4,400mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?