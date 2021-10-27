Qualcomm announces four new processors for mid-range and entry-level smartphones

Qualcomm has introduced four new mobile processors that will power future mid-tier and entry-level smartphones. The line-up includes the Snapdragon 778G+ 5G, Snapdragon 695 5G, Snapdragon 480+ 5G, and Snapdragon 680 4G chipsets. The processors are said to offer increased performance and capabilities to provide OEMs with additional options in this existing global chip shortage situation.

Upper mid-tier SoC

Snapdragon 778G+ is equipped with an octa-core Kryo 670 CPU

Snapdragon 778G+ supports HDR10+ video recording

The Snapdragon 778G+ is an enhanced version of the Snapdragon 778G SoC based on the 6nm architecture. It has an octa-core Kryo 670 CPU and Adreno 642L GPU which is touted to deliver 20% faster graphics rendering. It supports up to 144Hz Full-HD+ displays and 192MP single camera resolution. The Qualcomm Spectra 570L ISP enables capturing of three 22MP photos in one click.

Mid-tier processor

Snapdragon 695 delivers up to 30% performance improvements

The Snapdragon 695 5G is a 6nm octa-core chipset with Kryo 660 CPU and Adreno 619 GPU, which is said to offer up to 30% performance improvement over its predecessor. It supports up to 120Hz Full-HD+ displays, 108MP single camera resolution, and 1080p video playback at 60fps. It has a Qualcomm Spectra 346T ISP, Quick Charge 4+ support, and sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G connectivity.

Entry-level chipset

Snapdragon 480+ 5G supports up to 120Hz Full-HD+ displays

Snapdragon 480+ 5G has a Qualcomm Spectra 345 Triple 12-bit ISP

The Snapdragon 480+ 5G is an octa-core processor based on an 8nm process. It has a Kryo 460 CPU, an Adreno 619 GPU, and a Snapdragon X51 5G modem. Similar to the Snapdragon 480, it supports up to 120Hz Full-HD+ displays and up to 64MP single camera resolution. It also provides support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS as well as NFC connectivity.

4G processor

Snapdragon 680 4G has a Qualcomm Spectra 346 Triple ISP

The Snapdragon 680 is a 6nm octa-core processor with Kryo 265 CPU, Adreno 610 GPU, Qualcomm Spectra 346 Triple ISP, and Snapdragon X11 LTE modem. The chipset supports up to 90Hz Full-HD+ displays, 64MP single camera resolution, and 1080p video recording at 60fps. It also offers support for connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and NFC.