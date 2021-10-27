Google has reduced headache of new Android users: Here's how

You’ll soon be able to transfer WhatsApp history from iOS to devices running Android 12

Recently, Samsung rolled out a feature that allowed transferring WhatsApp chat history from an iPhone to a Samsung smartphone. Now, Google has extended this capability to its Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices. Additionally, Google has announced that any phone launching with Android 12 would also be able to import chat history from an iPhone. Here's all about this step toward cross-platform compatibility.

The feature was first made available to Samsung flagship phones

In mid-August, Samsung had launched its Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 flagship smartphones, with one of the highlights being support for WhatsApp chat history migration from iOS devices. The transfer requires a Lightning to USB-C cable and WhatsApp's software tool. At the time, it was expected that the feature would become available on other Samsung devices too.

Now, Google's Pixel 6 phones also support the feature

Now, the WhatsApp history migration feature is available for the Pixel devices. Like with Samsung smartphones, you need a Lightning to USB-C cable for the transfer. You will be prompted to scan a QR code and move your history to your new Pixel. The search giant confirmed that all new phones with Android 12 will be able to use this feature.

Google reportedly worked closely with WhatsApp to enable support

Google claims it worked closely with the Facebook-owned messaging service to ensure chats remain protected and inaccessible by third parties and bad actors alike. Do note that once the transfer is in progress, the iPhone will lose the ability to send and receive WhatsApp messages and you will have to switch to the Android 12 device immediately.

Here's why this is a significant improvement for WhatsApp, Android

In a few years from now, a vast majority of Android devices will be running on Android 12 or newer versions and the feature will become more widely accessible. This is a great step for compatibility between Apple's walled ecosystem and Android. Meanwhile, we hope WhatsApp is developing ways to make the process wireless and reversible as well (Android to iOS) for enhanced convenience.