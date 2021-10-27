Best smartphones to buy in India under Rs. 30,000

Looking to gift a smartphone this Diwali? Well, we are all spoiled for choices. The market is flooded with several smartphones that offer an attractive set of specifications. For well under Rs. 30,000, you can now get a handset with a high refresh rate OLED screen, a multi-camera system, fast-charging support, 5G connectivity, as well as solid performance. Here are our top picks.

Phone #1

Samsung Galaxy M52: Price begins at Rs. 24,999

Samsung Galaxy M52 weighs 173 grams

Samsung Galaxy M52 can be purchased from the company's website, Amazon, and Flipkart. It comes with a designer rear panel and a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset runs on a Snapdragon 778G processor, combined with up to 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.

Information

It has a 64MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy M52 packs a 64MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. For selfies, there is a 32MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper.

Phone #2

Mi 11X: Price starts at Rs. 27,999

Mi 11X runs on Android 11

Xiaomi's Mi 11X is available via the company's website and Flipkart. It features a tiny punch-hole cut-out, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset, combined with up to 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4,520mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

Information

It has a 48MP triple rear camera unit

Mi 11X offers a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. On the front, it gets a 20MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

Phone #3

OnePlus Nord 2 5G: Price starts at Rs. 27,999

OnePlus Nord 2 5G supports 65W fast charging

OnePlus Nord 2 5G is available on OnePlus's website as well as Amazon. The device bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It weighs 189 grams and has a glass-plastic body. A MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset powers the phone, along with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,500mAh battery.

Information

There is a 32MP front camera

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G packs a triple rear camera module, comprising a 50MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome lens. Up front, it has a 32MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

Phone #4

Motorola Edge 20: Price begins at Rs. 29,999

Motorola Edge 20 gets Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

The Motorola Edge 20 is an affordable 5G-ready handset and can be bought only via Flipkart. It sports a 7mm thin body, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The handset packs a Snapdragon 778G chipset, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.

Information

It boasts a 108MP main camera

The triple rear cameras on the Motorola Edge 20 include a 108MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera. For selfies, there is a 32MP (f/2.3) front-facing shooter.