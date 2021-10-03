Samsung's 5G-ready Galaxy F42 and M52 now available in India

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Oct 03, 2021, 12:09 pm

Samsung Galaxy F42 and M52 5G up for grabs in India

Samsung had launched the Galaxy F42 5G and M52 5G smartphones in India last month. Now, the handsets have gone on sale in the country via Amazon, Flipkart, and Samsung's website. The F42 5G and M52 5G carry a starting price-tag of Rs. 20,999 and Rs. 29,999, respectively. They come with a Full-HD+ display, triple rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phones have a fingerprint sensor on the side

The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G and M52 5G feature a waterdrop notch and a punch-hole design, respectively, with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, there is a triple camera unit. The former sports a 90Hz, 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) TFT screen while the latter bears a 120Hz, 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED+ display.

Information

They have a 64MP primary camera

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G has a 64MP main shooter, a 5MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP depth lens. The M52 5G gets a 64MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 5MP macro lens. The devices have an 8MP and 32MP selfie snapper, respectively.

Internals

The phones support up to 25W fast-charging

The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G and M52 5G draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 700 and Snapdragon 778G chipset, respectively, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, they run on Android 11 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging on the F42 5G and 25W fast-charging support on the M52 5G.

Pocket-pinch

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G and M52 5G: Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G starts at Rs. 20,999 for the 6GB/128GB model while the 8GB/128GB variant costs Rs. 22,999. The Galaxy M52 5G is priced at Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 31,999 for the 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB versions, respectively. The devices are currently up for purchase in India via Amazon, Flipkart, and Samsung.com at discounted prices.