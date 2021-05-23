Samsung Galaxy F42 5G may debut as rebranded M42 5G

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G appears on Wi-Fi Alliance, launch imminent

Samsung is likely to launch a new Galaxy F42 5G model soon. The handset, with model number SM-E426B/DS, has appeared on the Wi-Fi Alliance website, hinting at its imminent launch. The listing reveals that it will offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi and run on Android 11. The device is believed to be a rebadged Galaxy M42 5G, which was announced in India in April.

Design and display

The phone might offer a Super AMOLED display

The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G is likely to feature a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, there will be a quad camera setup. The handset is likely to sport a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Information

It will have a 48MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G will likely be equipped with a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro shooter, and a 5MP depth sensor. On the front, a 20MP selfie snapper is expected.

Internals

It will be powered by a Snapdragon 750G chipset

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G will draw power from a Snapdragon 750G processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11 with One UI custom skin on top and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G: Pricing and availability

As of now, there is no information regarding the official pricing and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G. However, for reference, the Galaxy M42 5G starts at Rs. 21,999 in India.